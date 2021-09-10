Russia Will Not Participate In Taliban Government Inauguration - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:56 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia will not participate in the inauguration of the Taliban's (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) government in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran were invited to the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Saturday, a source in the Taliban movement told Sputnik earlier.
"Russia will not anyhow participate in it," Peskov told reporters.