Russia Will Not Participate in Taliban Government Inauguration - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia will not participate in the inauguration of the Taliban's (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) government in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran were invited to the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Saturday, a source in the Taliban movement told Sputnik earlier.

"Russia will not anyhow participate in it," Peskov told reporters.