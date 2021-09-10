UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Participate In Taliban Government Inauguration - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:56 PM

Russia Will Not Participate in Taliban Government Inauguration - Kremlin

Russia will not participate in the inauguration of the Taliban's (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) government in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran were invited to the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Saturday, a source in the Taliban movement told Sputnik earlier.

"Russia will not anyhow participate in it," Peskov told reporters.

