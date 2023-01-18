Russia Will Not Pay Contribution to UN Economic Commission for Europe for 2022 - Document

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry not to pay the contribution to the UN Economic Commission for Europe for 2022, the corresponding document was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the Russian Finance Ministry, not to pay a contribution to the UN Economic Commission for Europe for 2022," the document says.