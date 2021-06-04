UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Not Provide Free Vaccination To Foreign Citizens - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia Will Not Provide Free Vaccination to Foreign Citizens - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia will not vaccinate foreign citizens against COVID-19 for free.

"There is a practice when people from different countries, including businessmen, the chiefs of large European and other companies, intentionally come to Russia to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus.

In this regard, I request the government to analyze until the end of the month all aspects of this issue in order to create for foreign citizens conditions for paid vaccination in our country given the requirements on safety and sanitary control, of course," Putin said at the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

More Stories From World

