Russia Will Not Put Forward Preconditions for START Commission Meeting With US - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia does not conduct a dialogue with the United States by putting forward preconditions and would like to agree on a balanced program of the bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We do not engage in dialogue in the precondition mode. Of course, we would like to agree on a workable program for the upcoming session, balanced and in the interests of both sides," Ryabkov told reporters.