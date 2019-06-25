UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Not Resume Compliance With INF Over NATO Threats - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia will not resume compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) due to NATO's threats, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier in the day that the alliance would be forced to retaliate if Russia did not resume compliance with the treaty.

"This will not influence Russia. Before making attempts to threaten us, NATO should rather persuade its elder brother, the United States, not to deploy missiles of this class in Eastern Europe," Dzhabarov said.

He stressed that Russia could resume compliance with the INF if Washington did so.

