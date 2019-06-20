UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Not Return To Soviet Era Approach To Relations With Neighbors - Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:26 PM

Russia does not want to return to the times when the Soviet Union imposed its way of life and political system on other states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia does not want to return to the times when the Soviet Union imposed its way of life and political system on other states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Is Russia a great power? We do not aspire to this status.

Because this concept implies certain elements related to the imposition of influence on other states and whole regions. We do not want to return to the state in which the Soviet Union was imposing its lifestyle, its political system, etc. on its neighbors, including the countries of Eastern Europe. It is counterproductive, it is too expensive and does not have historical prospects," Putin told reporters after his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session.

