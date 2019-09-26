Russia Will Not Revise Environmental Goals After Paris Climate Accord Adoption - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russia will not revise the country's environmental goals after the adoption of the Paris climate agreement, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Thursday.

"Our steps within our ecology project are stronger, tougher and more ambitious than the Paris Agreement. We must fulfill what we have to do as part of the national project," he told reporters.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, which confirms Russia's consent for the deal.

The Paris Climate Agreement is now binding for 186 countries.

The Paris Agreement, seen as a major international deal on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The pact, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, the United States announced its withdrawal from the agreement.