Russia Will Not Rush To Decide On Recognition Of Afghanistan's New Authorities - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:13 PM

Russia will not rush to decide whether to recognize the new authorities in Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, said on Monday, adding that this matter hinges on how they act

Media reported earlier in the day, citing the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), that the group was controlling more than 90% of Afghan government offices and nearly all checkpoints in Kabul.

"First of all, no one is going to rush this. Whether to recognize [them] or not will depend on the new government's behavior. We will carefully monitor how responsibly they govern the country in the days ahead. The Russian leadership will make the necessary conclusions and make a decision," Kabulov told Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy.

