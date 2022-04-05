Russia Will Not Rush Transition to Payment for Gas Exports in Rubles - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia will not attempt a hasty shift to receiving payments for exports in rubles following Moscow's previous decision to make "unfriendly" countries pay for gas in the Russian national Currency, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, there should not be any hasty moves. There should be a thoroughly thought-out, systematic, meticulously coordinated work. You cannot act it any other way," Peskov told reporters when asked if there will be actions in that direction.

In response to the question on whether or not the Kremlin is paying attention to opinions like those of Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin, who expressed concerns over the plans to charge for exports in rubles, Peskov said the issue is in the purview of the government.

"But no one is making haste here, strictly speaking. This is a very staged, very careful movement, which takes into account those financial and economic realities that exist in the global markets," Peskov said.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree which stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia must be settled in rubles.