Russia Will Not Stand For Inhumane Detention Of Its Citizens Abroad - Diplomat

Russia Will Not Stand For Inhumane Detention of Its Citizens Abroad - Diplomat

Moscow will firmly take action to ensure that Russian citizens are not inhumanely detained abroad, and will continue to raise this issue with its foreign partners, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, Grigory Lukyantsev, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Moscow will firmly take action to ensure that Russian citizens are not inhumanely detained abroad, and will continue to raise this issue with its foreign partners, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, Grigory Lukyantsev, said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, we are now frequently encountering situations in which there is a real hunt for our citizens around the world, which actually sees them being abducted for subsequent extradition to other countries. At the same time, they are held in state prisons and the conditions of our citizens abroad cannot be considered anything other than inhumane, degrading to human dignity, and sometimes, even akin to outright torture.

We cannot, and will not, put up with this," Lukyantsev said.

The diplomat added that Moscow would continue to take action to protect Russian citizens abroad, and would push for their human rights to be respected.

"The issue is one of our priorities, and we will continue to raise this problem in our contact with foreign partners and international human rights organizations and institutions," he stated.

Moscow has been highly critical of the treatment of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who was extradited to France in January after being held in Greece at the request of the United States since 2017. Vinnik went on a hunger strike in December in protest against his treatment in Greece, and according to his lawyers, lost nearly 40 Pounds.

