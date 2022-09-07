Russia Will Not Supply Anything Abroad If It Contradicts Its Own Interests - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia will not supply anything abroad if it is contrary to its own interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, commenting on the West's proposal to limit prices for Russian energy resources.

"There are contractual obligations, supply contracts, and if any decisions of a political nature are made that contradict the contracts, we simply will not fulfill them. In general, we will not supply anything if it contradicts our interests and, in this case, economic ones. We will not supply gas, nor oil, nor coal, nor heating oil," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

