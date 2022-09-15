UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Support Proposal To Allow Zelenskyy To Address UNGA By Video - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia Will Not Support Proposal to Allow Zelenskyy to Address UNGA by Video - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russia will not support the proposal to allow Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the UN General Assembly by video and considers it a breach of the United Nations rules, Russian Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"This is another violation of the rules that we have set for ourselves. He (Zelenskyy) travels well. Yesterday, he visited regions of his country, but he cannot come here. If he cannot come, he can always send his representative to speak at the General Assembly. This is another violation. Of course, we will not support this decision." Nebenzia said.

