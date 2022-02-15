Russia Will Not Take Action on Ukraine If Not Provoked to Do So - Envoy to EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russia will not take any actions towards Ukraine if Moscow is not provoked to do so for security reasons, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told The Guardian newspaper.

"We will not invade Ukraine unless we are provoked to do that," Chizhov said, noting that if Kiev launches an attack against Russia or starts "blatantly killing Russian citizens anywhere," "you shouldn't be surprised if we counterattack."