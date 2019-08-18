Russia Will Not Take Action Until US Deploys Missiles in Asia, Europe - Shoigu

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Russia is open to dialogue and will not take action until missiles violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) appear in Europe and Asia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

"We [Russia] still leave the door open, we maintain a position that we will not take action until such missiles appear in Europe, ... and we will [take action] until they [missiles] appear in the Asia-Pacific region," Shoigu said in an interview with Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Earlier in the week, outgoing US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said that Washington had no plans to deploy medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe.

At the same time, he recalled the position of the Pentagon that if such weapons were needed, they would likely be placed in the Asia-Pacific region, and not in Europe.

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2, citing alleged Russian violations of the treaty as an excuse, along with the reluctance of other countries, including China, to join it.

The decision caused considerable criticism from Russia and other countries.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has mentioned a possibility for a new arms control treaty in the future.