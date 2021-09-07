Russia Will Not Take Part in Upcoming Ministerial Meeting on Afghanistan -Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia will not be participating in the ministerial meeting on Afghanistan scheduled on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that the meeting will be chaired by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"Russia will not take part in the ministerial meeting on Afghanistan on September 8," the ministry said.