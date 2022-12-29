UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Talk To Anyone On Basis Of Zelenskyy's 'Peace Formula' - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Russia Will Not Talk to Anyone on Basis of Zelenskyy's 'Peace Formula' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russia will not talk to anyone on the basis of the "peace formula" proposed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kiev is not ready for dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is obvious that Kiev is not ready for dialogue. Putting forward all sorts of ideas and 'formulas of peace', Zelenskyy cherishes the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbas, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the payment of reparations by Russia, admission of guilt in international tribunals, etc. We will certainly not talk to anyone on such terms," Lavrov said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

