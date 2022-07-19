Russia Will Not Target Ukrainian Grain Supplies If Exported Via Black Sea - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Grain supplies from Ukraine will not be subjected to strikes from Russia, if an agreement is reached on their export via the Black Sea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"I would like to remind you of the statement of our President (Vladimir Putin), who said that if the Ukrainians demine the ports and send ships with grain, these deliveries, of course, will be guaranteed to be spared from any attacks, peaceful passage will be ensured," Vershinin told reporters.