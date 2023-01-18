UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Tolerate Anti-Christian Dictatorship Being Formed In Ukraine - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russia Will Not Tolerate Anti-Christian Dictatorship Being Formed In Ukraine - Nebenzia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russia will never tolerate a "Russophobic and anti-Cristian dictatorship" in Ukraine being formed next to its borders, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Russia, as we have repeatedly underscored, will not and has never set the aim of destroying Ukraine as a state however we will not put up with a fact that a militia Russophobic anti-Christian dictatorship is being formed on our borders," Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting.

The meeting also saw Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Anthony, chairman of the department of external church relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, join the discussion.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Dictator Church

Recent Stories

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

2 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

2 hours ago
 Electric car batteries could be key to boosting en ..

Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: study

2 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkin ..

UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkina Faso - Spokesperson

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.