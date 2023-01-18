Russia Will Not Tolerate Anti-Christian Dictatorship Being Formed In Ukraine - Nebenzia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russia will never tolerate a "Russophobic and anti-Cristian dictatorship" in Ukraine being formed next to its borders, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Russia, as we have repeatedly underscored, will not and has never set the aim of destroying Ukraine as a state however we will not put up with a fact that a militia Russophobic anti-Christian dictatorship is being formed on our borders," Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting.

The meeting also saw Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Anthony, chairman of the department of external church relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, join the discussion.