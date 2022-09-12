UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Tolerate Current State Of Affairs In 'Food Deal' - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Russia Will Not Tolerate Current State of Affairs in 'Food Deal' - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Russia considers it obvious that the current state of affairs in the "food deal" cannot be put up with, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, commenting on the prospects for the deal's extension.

"There is a provision that it is valid for 120 days, after which countries must consider its effect. If necessary, changes can be made to the relevant agreement. We raised the problem because it is obvious that it is impossible to agree with the current state of affairs, since it contradicts fundamental understandings that created the context for the subject of work on these documents," Grushko told reporters.

"Analysis of the implementation (of the memorandum) indicates that once again our partners have shown an unfair approach.

And if you look at the statistics of ship routes, it is obvious that more than 87% go not to the poorest countries, where there is a real threat of hunger, but to EU countries and other countries which do not face famine. In addition, the decisions that are being made in the EU regarding the lifting of sanctions clearly indicate that the EU does not intend to act in accordance with the memorandum that was signed in Istanbul," the deputy minister explained.

If the EU softens the restrictions, then "only for agricultural goods and their delivery to the EU countries," Grushko added.

Related Topics

Russia Istanbul Agreement

Recent Stories

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

23 seconds ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

1 hour ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.