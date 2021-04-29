UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Not Tolerate Prague's Actions - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:36 PM

Russia Will Not Tolerate Prague's Actions - Kremlin

Russia will not tolerate "what the Czechs are doing right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia will not tolerate "what the Czechs are doing right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The things that the Czechs are doing right now, and Bulgaria, Baltic nations and others join them because of the so-called solidarity ... We will not tolerate it, we already do not tolerate it and we demonstrate it distinctively," Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.

Related Topics

Russia Bulgaria

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu Mulls Official ..

2 minutes ago

Inquiry of Pak embassy in Saudi Arabia ordered on ..

2 minutes ago

French soldiers face sanctions after 'civil war' w ..

2 minutes ago

BioNTech eyes Covid vaccine for 12-15 year olds fr ..

2 minutes ago

Previous govts neglected Balochistan's development ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares extend gains at close

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.