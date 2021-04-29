Russia Will Not Tolerate Prague's Actions - Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:36 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia will not tolerate "what the Czechs are doing right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The things that the Czechs are doing right now, and Bulgaria, Baltic nations and others join them because of the so-called solidarity ... We will not tolerate it, we already do not tolerate it and we demonstrate it distinctively," Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.