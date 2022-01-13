UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Wait For Long For Response From US, NATO On Security Proposals - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Russia Will Not Wait for Long for Response From US, NATO on Security Proposals - lavrov

Russia is waiting for a response to its proposals for security guarantees from the US and NATO, but it will not wait for long, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) - Russia is waiting for a response to its proposals for security guarantees from the US and NATO, but it will not wait for long, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We will continue the holding mode, but it should not be long.

The wait cannot be long, and (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) said this very clearly in his speech at ... the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in his subsequent speeches. Answer must be fast," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

Commenting on the meetings' outcomes, Lavrov added that one of the concrete results of the talks with the US and NATO is their willingness to discuss a new regime on intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Vladimir Putin January National University From

Recent Stories

Travel Bug Enticing You? Here’s Your Best Travel ..

Travel Bug Enticing You? Here’s Your Best Travel Companion – realme GT Maste ..

3 hours ago
 Law and order situation reviewed

Law and order situation reviewed

22 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt urged to develop mineral sector

Balochistan govt urged to develop mineral sector

24 seconds ago
 Situation With US, Nord Stream 2 Shows Germany Lac ..

Situation With US, Nord Stream 2 Shows Germany Lacks Economic Freedom - Lavrov

26 seconds ago
 Organizers finalized arrangements for three day 'T ..

Organizers finalized arrangements for three day 'Thar Jeep Rally'

27 seconds ago
 CSTO Defense Ministers Agree on Withdrawal of Peac ..

CSTO Defense Ministers Agree on Withdrawal of Peacekeepers From Kazakhstan - Sec ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.