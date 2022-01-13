Russia Will Not Wait for Long for Response From US, NATO on Security Proposals - lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) - Russia is waiting for a response to its proposals for security guarantees from the US and NATO, but it will not wait for long, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We will continue the holding mode, but it should not be long.

The wait cannot be long, and (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) said this very clearly in his speech at ... the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in his subsequent speeches. Answer must be fast," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

Commenting on the meetings' outcomes, Lavrov added that one of the concrete results of the talks with the US and NATO is their willingness to discuss a new regime on intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe.