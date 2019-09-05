Russia Will Produce, But Not Deploy Missiles Previously Restricted by INF - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia would produce missiles similar to the US-made that were previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, but will not deploy them

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia would produce missiles similar to the US-made that were previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, but will not deploy them.

"We have already publicly stated that we will not deploy [them] after the Americans tested such a missile.

We will not deploy them, but we will produce the same missiles, of course, in those regions where American-made missiles of this class will not be stationed," Putin said during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.