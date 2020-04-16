Russia Will Pump $27Bln From NWF Into Economy in 2020 If Oil Prices Stay at $20 - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry will direct about 2 trillion rubles from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) into the economy in 2020 if oil prices stay at $ 20 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.

"This year, we will use NWF resources. At current oil prices [$20 per barrel], we will direct about two trillion rubles to the economy," Siluanov said.

The ministry estimated the total fiscal support for citizens and businesses of all industries in the context of the coronavirus pandemic at 6.

5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), he said.

The total amount of budgetary measures to combat coronavirus and its consequences in Russia will be about 2.8 be of GDP, the minister said, adding that these measures include direct budget expenditures, tax relief and guarantees.

The shortfall in taxes and other non-petroleum revenues of the Russian budget could exceed 1 trillion rubles this year, Siluanov said.