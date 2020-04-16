UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Pump $27Bln From NWF Into Economy In 2020 If Oil Prices Stay At $20 - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russia Will Pump $27Bln From NWF Into Economy in 2020 If Oil Prices Stay at $20 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry will direct about 2 trillion rubles from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) into the economy in 2020 if oil prices stay at $ 20 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.

"This year, we will use NWF resources. At current oil prices [$20 per barrel], we will direct about two trillion rubles to the economy," Siluanov said.

The ministry estimated the total fiscal support for citizens and businesses of all industries in the context of the coronavirus pandemic at 6.

5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), he said.

The total amount of budgetary measures to combat coronavirus and its consequences in Russia will be about 2.8 be of GDP, the minister said, adding that these measures include direct budget expenditures, tax relief and guarantees.

The shortfall in taxes and other non-petroleum revenues of the Russian budget could exceed 1 trillion rubles this year, Siluanov said.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Oil 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

46 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

1 hour ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

Putin: Coronavirus Risks Too High to Begin Prepara ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus signifies more global cooperation to s ..

2 minutes ago

Ajmal Khan Wazir annouces donation of his agricult ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.