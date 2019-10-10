Russia will push for Turkey-Syria 'dialogue' on Kurds: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that Ankara and Damascus should discuss the issue of Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria directly, calling Turkey's cross-border assault a product of US policies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that Ankara and Damascus should discuss the issue of Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria directly, calling Turkey's cross-border assault a product of US policies.

"We will strive for the necessity of dialogue between Turkey and Syria," he said, adding that resolving the issue in the past was "made difficult by the actions of the Americans and the coalition."