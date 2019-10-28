Russia Will React If US Deploys INF Treaty-Covered Missiles in Europe - Ambassador to US

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov believes that the most dangerous moment with the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty is the possible deployment of such missiles in Europe, such situation will require additional actions from Russia.

"We have always said that it concerns the security, first of all, of US allies and the United States itself. ... The most dangerous moment regarding intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is the appearance of this class of missiles in European states. ... We, in fact, can return to the situation before the conclusion of this well-known treaty of the late 80s and then it will be a completely new regional and strategic situation that will require additional action from us," the ambassador said.

The nuclear pact, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier. Both countries had repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).