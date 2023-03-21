UrduPoint.com

Russia Will React If West Starts Using Nuclear Weapons - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 10:36 PM

If the collective West begins to use weapons with a nuclear component, then Russia will be forced to react, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) If the collective West begins to use weapons with a nuclear component, then Russia will be forced to react, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Earlier in the day, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks.

"In this regard, I would like to note that if all this happens, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly, bearing in mind that the collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component," Putin told reporters after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"It seems that the West really decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, not in words, but in deeds," he added.

