Russia Will Remain Strong Power France Maintains Dialogue With - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 02:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) When the conflict in Ukraine is over, Russia will remain a strong power and neighbor of the EU, and only diplomatic efforts can lead to a long-term solution to the conflict, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

"After this war, Russia will remain our neighbor. It will remain a strong power. Only diplomacy will make it possible to find a long-term solution to this conflict.

For this reason, we maintain channels for dialogue with Russia. Talks should be held at the moment when Ukraine decides to resort to them and is able to make its voice fully heard," Borne said in the French Senate.

"We will be able to find a solution to this conflict not on the battlefield, but at the negotiating table. While waiting for conditions to be created for the start of talks, we must support Ukraine as much as we can without going to war with Russia," she said.

