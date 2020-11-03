UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Respect US' Choice, Ready To Cooperate With Any Future President - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia will respect the choice of the American people and is ready to cooperate with any president, regardless of the party affiliation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The voting in the United States presidential election, in which incumbent leader Donald Trump is facing Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is already underway in the country after the first polling station opened early on Tuesday.

"Russia will respect any choice of the American people and is ready to build constructive cooperation with the winner in the competition for the White House, regardless of his party affiliation. However, taking into account the current circumstances, we realistically assess the prospects for bilateral cooperation and do not raise the bar of expectations too high.

So, let's wait for the results of the vote, "Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

The Russian top diplomat also said that he was not ready to comment on the prospect of the development of Moscow-Washington relations in light of a tense pre-election situation in the US.

"Because our country is already constantly accused of 'interference' in the internal affairs of the US and of attempts to influence the electoral process," Lavrov explained.

The minister added that the Moscow-Washington dialog is, unfortunately, influenced by the "internal political struggle" in the US.

