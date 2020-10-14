Russia Will Respond in Kind to Any EU Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia will respond in kind to any sanctions levied by the European Union over the circumstances surrounding opposition blogger Alexey Navalny's illness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The Germans are not going to provide any facts, despite all their international legal obligations. We will answer in kind. Yes this diplomatic practice, but it is also a diplomatic response," Lavrov said in an interview with a group of Russian broadcasters, including Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Germany's Deutsche Presse-Agentur cited EU diplomats who said that the bloc had come to an agreement to sanction six officials and one organization from Russia in connection with Navalny's illness.

Navalny was transported to Germany after he fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow in late August. Following his arrival in Berlin, the German government alleged that traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group had been found in his system after tests were conducted.

Russian doctors who treated Navalny in the city of Omsk have said that no poisonous substances were detected while they undertook tests on the opposition blogger.