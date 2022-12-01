Russia Will Respond To Diplomat Expulsion From Lithuania - Foreign Ministry
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Moscow will respond to the expulsion of a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Lithuania, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.
"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that an employee of the Russian Embassy in Lithuania was declared persona non grata.