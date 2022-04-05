UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Respond To Expulsion Of 15 Diplomats From Denmark - Foreign Ministry

Russia will respond to the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats from Denmark, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russia will respond to the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats from Denmark, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Danish Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Commenting on this, Zakharova indicated that "appropriate measures will be taken against employees of the foreign institutions of this country."

