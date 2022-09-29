UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Respond To Expulsion Of 6 Diplomats From Montenegro - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Russia will respond to the expulsion of six diplomats from the Montenegro, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russia will respond to the expulsion of six diplomats from the Montenegro, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry announced that it was expelling six Russian diplomats.

"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.

