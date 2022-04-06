UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Respond To Expulsion Of Diplomats From Greece - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Russia will respond to the expulsion of its diplomats from Greece, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russia will respond to the expulsion of its diplomats from Greece, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Greek authorities decided to declare 12 Russian diplomats personae non gratae.

"There is no doubt that the true purpose of the authors of the baseless decision to expel our employees from the country is to sow discord between the Russian and Greek peoples," the statement says.

"The consequences of a hostile action remain entirely on the conscience of Athens. We will take retaliatory measures," the ministry stressed.

