Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats, Embassy Staff From Croatia - Zakharova

Russia will respond appropriately to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats and six embassy staff, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russia will respond appropriately to the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats and six embassy staff, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"Russia will give an appropriate response," she said.