Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomat From US - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russia will respond to the expulsion of Consul Ambassador to the US Sergey Trepelkov, the second most important Russian diplomat in the country, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

On Thursday, the United States announced the decision to expel Trepelkov in response to the expulsion of US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman.

"We regard the new expulsion as another unfriendly step aimed at reducing the Russian diplomatic presence in the United States.

Our retaliatory measures are predictable," Antonov said in a statement published by the Russian Embassy.

"We have made a lot of efforts to stop the escalation imposed by the Americans. We urged the State Department to reconsider its position in order to avoid an exchange of blows. However, we faced a categorical refusal, accompanied by a threat to arrest our diplomat if he stayed even for one more day in Washington," the ambassador added.