MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Russia would respond to the declaration of 40 Russian diplomats personae non gratae by Germany.

"We will also respond to this evil act of the German political machine," Zakharova said.

Earlier, the German Foreign Ministry declared 40 Russian diplomats personae non gratae.