Russia Will Respond to Netherlands' Decision to Expel Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Russia will respond to the Netherlands' decision to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said earlier on Saturday that about 10 Russian diplomats would have to leave the country within two weeks.

"As per earlier statements of the Russian side, Russia will give a corresponding response," the ministry said.