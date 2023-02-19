UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Respond To Netherlands' Decision To Expel Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Russia Will Respond to Netherlands' Decision to Expel Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Russia will respond to the Netherlands' decision to downsize the Russian diplomatic mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said earlier on Saturday that about 10 Russian diplomats would have to leave the country within two weeks.

"As per earlier statements of the Russian side, Russia will give a corresponding response," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Netherlands

Recent Stories

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

24 minutes ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

24 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

24 minutes ago
 Japan, China to Resume Security Dialogue Halted in ..

Japan, China to Resume Security Dialogue Halted in 2019 - Foreign Minister

24 minutes ago
 Belarus cadets train on Russian tanks amid fears o ..

Belarus cadets train on Russian tanks amid fears of bigger conflict

24 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to resolve prevailing issues: Se ..

Govt taking steps to resolve prevailing issues: Senior Vice President and Chief ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.