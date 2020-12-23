UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Respond To New US Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia Will Respond to New US Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russia will respond to the new US sanctions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledged on Wednesday, slamming the restrictions as unfair competition in gross violation of rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Earlier this week, the US Department of Commerce published list of 103 companies affiliated with Russian and Chinese military that were banned from purchasing certain US goods and technologies.

"As for the new US sanctions against Russian and Chinese individuals and companies, we are not surprised. The US has long been pursuing a hostile policy against our country.

We will certainly respond. Apart from providing a mirror-like symmetric response, we will make conclusions regarding all aspects of the Russian-US relations," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Qatari foreign minister.

The Russian diplomat qualified the US as unreliable business partners.

"These steps by Washington reflect the US strategic policy of tying to weaken their competitors in the global market in order to roll out methods of unfair competition in gross violation of WTO norms," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

World Business Russia China Washington Market Commerce All From

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

45 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

6 minutes ago

Robbers loot petrol pumps, torture staff in muzaff ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Flag French Political Studies ..

2 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

21 minutes ago

Namibia imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases surge

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.