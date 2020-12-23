Russia Will Respond to New US Sanctions - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russia will respond to the new US sanctions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledged on Wednesday, slamming the restrictions as unfair competition in gross violation of rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Earlier this week, the US Department of Commerce published list of 103 companies affiliated with Russian and Chinese military that were banned from purchasing certain US goods and technologies.

"As for the new US sanctions against Russian and Chinese individuals and companies, we are not surprised. The US has long been pursuing a hostile policy against our country.

We will certainly respond. Apart from providing a mirror-like symmetric response, we will make conclusions regarding all aspects of the Russian-US relations," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Qatari foreign minister.

The Russian diplomat qualified the US as unreliable business partners.

"These steps by Washington reflect the US strategic policy of tying to weaken their competitors in the global market in order to roll out methods of unfair competition in gross violation of WTO norms," Lavrov added.