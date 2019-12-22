UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Respond to US Sanctions, Including Those Against Nord Stream 2 - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Russia will definitely respond to new US sanctions against it and will take them into account when building relations with Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The US Senate voted on Tuesday for a $738 billion defense budget, which includes funds to "counter Russia" in various areas, such as sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline and increased military assistance to Ukraine. US President Donald Trump signed the bill Friday.

"We will respond to sanctions, but in a way that we do not harm ourselves. But we will respond for sure. And, of course, we will take this into account building all our relations," Lavrov said in the program "The Big Game" on Channel One.

Lavrov said it was difficult to understand the moves by US Congress to pass what has been called a "sanctions bill from hell," given that he was well acquainted with many members of both chambers.

"I never thought that politicians could reach such decisions as they do not honor serious political figures," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Russian coast via the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project participants, in particular, are European companies. Ukraine is actively opposing Nord Stream 2 fearing the loss of revenue from the transit of Russian gas via its territory. The United States has called the project political and threatening energy security in EuropeRussia has repeatedly stated that the Nord Stream 2 project is purely commercial and competitive, and has indicated that it does not imply a cessation of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU. 

