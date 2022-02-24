Russia Will Respond to Western Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russia will respond to the steps of the Western countries, which "can't do anything else" except "brandishing" sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"When Europe has once again taken another package of sanctions out of the box and is brandishing them, apparently it doesn't know how to do anything else, but they should now think about what this could lead to if a state that is exploding from the inside due to internal problems suddenly stutters about the possession of nuclear weapons," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We will react (to sanctions) the way we reacted before ” we will respond in a reciprocal, symmetrical, asymmetrical way, as the situation requires. We will proceed from our own interests," she added.