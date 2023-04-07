MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia will think about the necessity of the grain deal if there is no progress on the fulfillment of the Russian part of the deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We offered to extend this deal only for 60 days, based on the fact that if there are no further shifts in removing obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers and grain, then we will rethink about whether this deal is actually necessary," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.