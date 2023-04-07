Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Rethink Grain Deal's Necessity If Moscow's Demands Not Fulfilled - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia Will Rethink Grain Deal's Necessity If Moscow's Demands Not Fulfilled - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia will think about the necessity of the grain deal if there is no progress on the fulfillment of the Russian part of the deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We offered to extend this deal only for 60 days, based on the fact that if there are no further shifts in removing obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers and grain, then we will rethink about whether this deal is actually necessary," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Related Topics

Russia Progress

Recent Stories

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

7 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

22 minutes ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

37 minutes ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.