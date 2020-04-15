UrduPoint.com
Russia Will See Results Of Self-Isolation Late This Week, Early Next Week - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia Will See Results of Self-Isolation Late This Week, Early Next Week - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The results of measures taken to combat coronavirus in Russia, including self-isolation, will be seen by the end of this week and early next week, the country's chief public health official, Anna Popova, said on Tuesday.

"Latent stage is 14 days, and obviously, we will see the results this week, closer to its end, and at the beginning of the next week," Popova told the Channel One.

She clarified that the development of guidelines and instructions for all types of businesses to end the self-isolation regime had already begun.

In a number of Russian regions, the number of patients with asymptomatic coronavirus reaches 50 percent.

"The more we examine healthy people ” today it is being done more and more widely, ” the more we find people with an asymptomatic disease course ... Almost 30 percent are people with an asymptomatic course. But I want to say that this figure is changing. In early March, it was just about 10 percent, but in a number of regions, for example, yesterday in the Moscow Region, the number of asymptomatic patients who tested positive for the virus was 52 percent. They carry the virus, but do not know about it," she said.

