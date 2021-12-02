Russia Will Seek to Prevent NATO Expansion to East - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will seek to prevent NATO expansion to the East and deployment of arms near its borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia will seek to prevent NATO expansion to the East and deployment of arms near its borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As a specific task, the goal is set to prevent further eastward expansion of NATO, to work to prevent the deployment of new weapon systems on our western borders that would threaten Russia's security," Lavrov said after the OSCE ministerial meeting.