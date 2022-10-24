UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Send A Letter To Guterres On Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plot - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Russia Will Send a Letter to Guterres on Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plot - Envoy

Russia will send a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday in connection with Kiev plotting a "dirty bomb" provocation, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said

"More details on the planned Ukrainian provocation with #dirtybomb. We will send a letter to @antonioguterres on this issue later today," Polyanskiy tweeted.

