Russia Will Send Cosmonauts to Conduct First Flight Around Moon in 2028 - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Russia will send a spacecraft with cosmonauts to fly around the Moon for the first time in 2028, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

Earlier plans envisaged a flight around the Moon in 2029.

"In 2028, we must send a crew to fly around the Moon, and in 2030, we will land our crew on the Moon," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

It was originally planned that super-heavy booster rocket Yenisei would be used to send crews to the Moon, but in December, it was announced that the Angara-A5V rocket would be sufficient for this.