Russia Will Send Cosmonauts To Conduct First Flight Around Moon In 2028 - Roscosmos Chief
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:43 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Russia will send a spacecraft with cosmonauts to fly around the Moon for the first time in 2028, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said.
Earlier plans envisaged a flight around the Moon in 2029.
"In 2028, we must send a crew to fly around the Moon, and in 2030, we will land our crew on the Moon," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
It was originally planned that super-heavy booster rocket Yenisei would be used to send crews to the Moon, but in December, it was announced that the Angara-A5V rocket would be sufficient for this.