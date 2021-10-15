UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Soon Begin Supplies Of EpiVacCorona Vaccine To Venezuela

Russia is planning to begin supplying the EpiVacCorona COVID-19 vaccine to Venezuela soon, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia is planning to begin supplying the EpiVacCorona COVID-19 vaccine to Venezuela soon, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Friday.

"Since the end of 2020, the Russian side has delivered 3,860,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Venezuela, about 60,000 packages of a drug against COVID-19. Venezuela's regulatory authorities have registered the Russian vaccines EpiVacCorona and Sputnik V. It is symbolic that Venezuela has become the first foreign country to sign an agreement for the EpiVacCorona supply.

We expect to move on to fulfilling this project soon," Borisov said at a meeting of the high-level Russian-Venezuelan commission in Moscow.

Russia continues to deliver flu vaccines and insulin to the Latin American country, the official added, noting that the sides are discussing production of Russian insulin in Venezuela and the transfer of relevant technology.

The EpiVacCorona vaccine was approved for use in Russia in October 2020, becoming the second homegrown COVID-19 shot registered in the country.

