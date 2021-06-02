Russia Will Soon Denounce 'Open Lands' Deal on Diplomatic Travel With US - Diplomat

The Russian government will soon issue a decree to denounce the memorandum on diplomatic travel and send some other signals that the United States will consider unpleasant, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Russian government will soon issue a decree to denounce the memorandum on diplomatic travel and send some other signals that the United States will consider unpleasant, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced on Wednesday.

"The governmental decree on Russia's denunciation of the 'open lands' memorandum is coming soon, I cannot tell you exactly when. There are some other things that we communicate to the Americans behind closed doors," Ryabkov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister emphasized that the "uncomfortable signals" were not related to the upcoming top-level talks.