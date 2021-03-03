UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Stick To Principle Of Reciprocity Responding To New Sanctions - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Russia Will Stick to Principle of Reciprocity Responding to New Sanctions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russia will not abandon the principle of reciprocity when responding to the new restrictions that the West introduced over opposition figure Alexey Navalny's case, the sanctions will be coordinated and presented to the opponents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin spokesman slammed the new restrictions, imposed by the United States and the European Union, as "absolutely unacceptable" and expressed the belief the move would "significantly harm the relations that are already in a deplorable state.

"

"We will provide an answer that serves our own interests in the best manner ... Of course, we will stick to the principle of reciprocity. We just cannot abandon it in the international relations," Peskov told reporters, when asked if individual sanctions on US and European officials would serve Russia's interests.

"We will coordinate the sanctions, and relevant agencies will present offers to the leadership. After the sanctions are approved, we will present them to our opponents," Peskov continued.

Related Topics

Russia European Union United States Best Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

10 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

2 minutes ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

2 minutes ago

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethio ..

2 minutes ago

Ahmedpur East police arrest drug peddler

2 minutes ago

SSP Operations reviews security measures for Senat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.