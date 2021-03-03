Russia Will Stick to Principle of Reciprocity Responding to New Sanctions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russia will not abandon the principle of reciprocity when responding to the new restrictions that the West introduced over opposition figure Alexey Navalny's case, the sanctions will be coordinated and presented to the opponents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin spokesman slammed the new restrictions, imposed by the United States and the European Union, as "absolutely unacceptable" and expressed the belief the move would "significantly harm the relations that are already in a deplorable state.

"

"We will provide an answer that serves our own interests in the best manner ... Of course, we will stick to the principle of reciprocity. We just cannot abandon it in the international relations," Peskov told reporters, when asked if individual sanctions on US and European officials would serve Russia's interests.

"We will coordinate the sanctions, and relevant agencies will present offers to the leadership. After the sanctions are approved, we will present them to our opponents," Peskov continued.