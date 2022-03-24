To stop the expulsion of US diplomats from Russia, Washington must stop ordering Russian diplomats out of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that Moscow is only retaliating

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) To stop the expulsion of US diplomats from Russia, Washington must stop ordering Russian diplomats out of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that Moscow is only retaliating.

"In order for us to stop the expulsion of US diplomats, the United States must stop its actions to expel our diplomats. Our actions are not the root cause of this crisis. They are retaliatory, forced and retaliatory," Peskov told reporters.