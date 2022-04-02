UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Strengthen Western Borders To Maintain Necessary Parity - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Russia Will Strengthen Western Borders to Maintain Necessary Parity - Peskov

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russia will strengthen its western borders in such a way as to maintain the necessary parity and so that "it would not occur to anyone to attack" it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Shoigu reported to Putin that they (NATO countries) are strengthening their military potential on our western borders.

And Putin instructed Shoigu, and our Ministry of Defense is now working on this, to develop a plan to increase and strengthen our military potential on the western borders in response. Of course, this will be done in such a way as to protect us and to maintain the necessary parity in everything, so that it would not occur to anyone, as we say, to attack us," Peskov said in an interview with Belarus 1 broadcaster.

